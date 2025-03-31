Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo hatches endangered baby Rüppell's griffon vulture

The new chick is a win for conservation efforts, with only 50 known birds in U.S. zoos

By Lauren Harper

The Dallas Zoo welcomed its newest addition, a Rüppell’s griffon vulture chick, on March 15.

The baby bird hatched to vulture parents Jordan and Sassafras, who the zoo said are loving and devoted to keeping the chick warm and fed.

According to the zoo, the bird's birth is a win for conservation, as there are only 50 known birds in U.S. zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Native to the Sahel region of Africa, the zoo said this species is critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.

Families can see the new addition at the Wings of Wonder exhibit at 650 R.L. Thornton Freeway. The Dallas Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

