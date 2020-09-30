Dallas Zoo Welcomes 17-Year-Old Female Gorilla From Cincinnati Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is welcoming a 17-year-old Gorilla named Asha from the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to the Dallas Zoo, Asha's former keepers said she is an incredibly smart, socially savvy adult female and a very confident and strong leader.

Asha is also the older sister of Megan, another gorilla at the Dallas Zoo.

Both gorillas were born at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville to the same mother and father two-and-a-half years apart, the Dallas Zoo said.

The Dallas Zoo said Asha will be another strong female role model for the zoo's younger gorillas like Saambili and Mbani.

Asha is currently in the Dallas Zoo's gorilla building behind the scenes after clearing her 30-day quarantine.

The Dallas Zoo said she will meet the rest of the gorillas this week before venturing out into the habitat for the first time.