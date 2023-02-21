After weeks of bad publicity that reached around the world about the Dallas Zoo, city council members Tuesday praised zoo leaders on how they handled the crisis.

Zoo people shared what could be made public about new security plans intended to cure the repeated breaches that included the theft of two monkeys.

Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Bella and Fin that were stolen from their habitat are back on display at the zoo after recovering from their misadventure.

Behind bars is Davion Irvin, the man accused of stealing the monkeys weeks ago.

He’s also accused of tampering with another enclosure earlier which set a clouded leopard free at the zoo for a day.

The death of a rare vulture at the zoo remains under investigation.

“The media cooperated to help, DPD, the city, the community members, we had so many people come together with hearts for these animals,” Councilman Chad West said.

As the Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee heard a briefing from zoo officials on the events, council members also supported the zoo officials for how they handled it all.

“I think that gave peace of mind to not just myself but also the general public, as far as what the Dallas Zoo is doing,” Councilman Omar Narvaez said.

Zoo officials were contrite about the events they call unprecedented.

“It's unacceptable, the criminal acts that took place. It's also for me unacceptable that those multiple security layers somewhere broke down in those two and a half weeks,” Dallas Zoo Chief Operations Officer Sean Greene said.

Officials said new security improvements include repositioned security cameras, new solar camera towers, more lighting, more human security patrol by zoo-hired workers, and Dallas Police and more security consultants.

Council members supported those measures but said they want the zoo to remain a family-friendly place and don’t want it to be like a prison with barbed wire.

“If you can focus on more discrete measures to insure the security of the facility, I think that's the direction to go,” Councilman Paul Ridley said.

Zoo people said additional perimeter fencing to resist intruders will appear like neighborhood fences.

Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold represents the neighborhood immediately around the zoo.

“I know there were some naysayers out there saying, ‘What's going on at the zoo? Should we change our staff?’ Absolutely not,” Arnold said. “I would simply let you know I believe this team has worked, is working very diligently to be responsive.”

The Dallas Zoo has been operated since 2009 by a public/private partnership with a board of directors including former City Council Member Lois Finkelman who also appeared at Tuesday’s meeting.

Greene said previous zoo security and technology had improved in recent years along with attendance.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2017, Greene said the zoo saw 1.2 million visitors a year, up from around half as many in 2007.

Attendance was so strong on the Presidents Day Holiday Monday that the zoo reached capacity.

People from a Lancaster church provided tips that helped lead police to recover the stolen monkeys in an abandoned house.

Zoo officials said they are still reviewing whether a $25,000 reward that was offered for the return of the animals will be granted.