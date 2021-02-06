Dallas Zoo Searching for Crow That Flew Off Course During Training

The Dallas Zoo is hoping the public can help find one of its animal ambassador birds that flew the coop.

Onyx, a pied crow, was in a training session for the zoo's free-flighted bird show when he flew off course and away from the flock. He was last seen heading toward the Bishop Arts District, the zoo said.

Onyx looks like a common black crow with distinctive white coloring on the front of his chest. He can say "hi," "hiya," and hi Onyx," the zoo said.

The friendly bird likes people, but the zoo asks that anyone who sees him not try to get a hold of him. Instead, send the zoo a direct message on social media with your location.