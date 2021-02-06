Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Searching for Crow That Flew Off Course During Training

Onyx, a pied crowd, was in a training session for the zoo's free-flighted bird show when he flew off course and away from the flock.
Dallas Zoo/Courtesy

The Dallas Zoo is hoping the public can help find one of its animal ambassador birds that flew the coop.

Onyx, a pied crow, was in a training session for the zoo's free-flighted bird show when he flew off course and away from the flock. He was last seen heading toward the Bishop Arts District, the zoo said.

Onyx looks like a common black crow with distinctive white coloring on the front of his chest. He can say "hi," "hiya," and hi Onyx," the zoo said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 12 mins ago

Missing Arlington Man Found Dead in Culvert in Euless

The friendly bird likes people, but the zoo asks that anyone who sees him not try to get a hold of him. Instead, send the zoo a direct message on social media with your location.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us