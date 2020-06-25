Dallas Zoo Mandates Masks for Guests Age 10 and Up

Starting Friday, the Dallas Zoo will require guests 10 years and older to wear a face-covering during their visit, in accordance with Dallas County orders.
The zoo also said that it strongly encourages children age 2 and up to wear face coverings as well, especially while indoors and in restrooms.
Through a statement, the zoo said face coverings may be removed briefly while guests are eating or drinking, if they need a short break from wearing face coverings or if there are health reasons that prevent guests from wearing a face covering.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
They also said that should guests choose not to comply may be asked to leave the zoo.
The zoo said the policy is based on a Dallas County order as well as recent recommendations from city, county and state leaders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.