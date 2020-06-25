Dallas Zoo Mandates Masks for Guests Age 10 and Up

Starting Friday, the Dallas Zoo will require guests 10 years and older to wear a face-covering during their visit, in accordance with Dallas County orders.

The zoo also said that it strongly encourages children age 2 and up to wear face coverings as well, especially while indoors and in restrooms.

Through a statement, the zoo said face coverings may be removed briefly while guests are eating or drinking, if they need a short break from wearing face coverings or if there are health reasons that prevent guests from wearing a face covering.

They also said that should guests choose not to comply may be asked to leave the zoo.

The zoo said the policy is based on a Dallas County order as well as recent recommendations from city, county and state leaders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.