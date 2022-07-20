Dallas Zoo Dollar Days for July, August Sold Out

Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo returns on July 21 and Aug. 11, but if you don't have a ticket you won't be able to get one at the gate.

Unlike previous years, tickets for Dollar Days had to be purchased in advance online and the zoo only made a certain number of tickets available so that everyone would have room to enjoy their day.

On July 20, the Dallas Zoo said reserve tickets for both Dollar Days events in July and August had sold out.

Hot Tips for Dollar Day:

