Dallas Zoo Dollar Days for July, August Sold Out

Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo returns on July 21 and Aug. 11, but if you don't have a ticket you won't be able to get one at the gate.

Unlike previous years, tickets for Dollar Days had to be purchased in advance online and the zoo only made a certain number of tickets available so that everyone would have room to enjoy their day.

On July 20, the Dallas Zoo said reserve tickets for both Dollar Days events in July and August had sold out.

Hot Tips for Dollar Day:

  • Look for misters and oscillating fans throughout the Zoo for a brief cool down.
  • Stay hydrated - the Zoo has $2 water on Dollar Day, or you can bring your refillable water and fill up at most snack spots and restaurants.
  • Duck inside one of the Zoo's indoor, air-conditioned spaces to get out of the heat.
  • Don't forget to wear sunscreen and avoid burns.
  • All regular programs will still be available for fun. For example, guests can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 chips, or enjoy an interactive Rainforest Adventure walk.

Got Tree Trimmings? The Dallas Zoo's Animals Are Interested

Dallas Zoo's Resident Capybara Fred Dies

