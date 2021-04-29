Dallas

Dallas Zoo Changes Mask Requirement to Strongly Recommended

Outdoor parts of the zoo will not require masks starting May 1 for guests 10-years-old and up

By Logan McElroy

The Dallas Zoo is transitioning from requiring masks in outdoor areas to strongly recommending them due to the rise in vaccinations and recent guidance from the CDC.

The change will take place starting Saturday, May 1.

Though masks over the nose and mouth will be recommended but not required in outdoor areas, the zoo will still be requiring them for guests above the age of 10-years-old in indoor areas and encouraging their use in spaces that don't allow for social distancing.

This includes places such as restroom lines, retail areas, keeper chat gatherings, animal experiences, or popular animal viewing areas. In addition, masks will be required when there's contact with animals such as giraffe feeding, the goat yard, and Bird's landing.

Dallas Zoo says the health and safety of their animals, staff, volunteers and guests is at the forefront of their minds.

