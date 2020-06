The Dallas Zoo tweeted on Tuesday they are celebrating Asante, one of the zoo's oldest mona monkeys, as she turned 31-years-old.

We're celebrating Asante, who is 31 years old today, making her one of the oldest mona monkeys within the @zoos_aquariums and in human care worldwide. She's kind of a big deal around here, as you can tell based on this bday bash c/o her adoring keepers! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/mH9r0mJ5Gz — dallaszoo (@DallasZoo) June 30, 2020

Asante is considered one of the oldest mona monkeys in the U.S.

Mona monkeys are native to tropical forests of western Africa.

The animals are known to like stashing food in their cheeks to eat later.