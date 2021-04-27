Dallas

Dallas Zoo Asks Public to Vote to Name New Baby Goat

Dallas Zoo

The Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo is now home to three Arapawa goat kids, and one of them still needs a name.

On April 3, Daisy, a goat at the Dallas Zoo, gave birth to one male and one female kid. The following day, a second goat named Susan gave birth to a female kid.

The Dallas Zoo said that in keeping with their theme of naming goat kids after native Texas plants, Daisy’s male kid will be named Oleander, or “Ollie” for short. Daisy's female kid will be named Aster.

Dallas Zoo officials are asking the public to choose the name they like the most for Susan's female kids: Bluebonnet, Clover, or Fern.

Votes for the goat kid's name can be cast on the Dallas Zoo website.

Arapawa goats are one of the most critically endangered goat breeds in the world, with just an estimated 300 individuals remaining in their native New Zealand, the Dallas Zoo said.

