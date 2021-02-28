Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Announces Spring and Summer Hours

By Demetrius Harper

The Dallas Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, the zoo announced Sunday.

The change marks the beginning of the zoo's spring and summer hours. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $14 for kids and seniors.

The Dallas Zoo is the largest zoo in Texas at 106 acres and has been running for 132 years. It's home to thousands of animals.

A mask mandate requires guests 10 years old and older to wear face-coverings during their visits.

The zoo said guests who choose not to comply would be asked to leave.

The Dallas Zoo has plans to keep its staff, visitors and animals safe by implementing multiple sanitizing stations around the zoo for guests to use during visits.

