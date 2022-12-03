A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday.

Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.

Manis arrived at the Dallas Zoo in late 2015 and was easy to spot due to his dark face markings.

"Manis will be missed by our Zoo family," the Dallas Zoo posted on Facebook. "Please keep his team in your thoughts and share your own memories below of this handsome, regal boy."

