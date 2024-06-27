Dallas Zoo announces dates for Dollar Days; Here's how to get $1 tickets

It's that time of year again-- summertime means the return of the $1 admission at the Dallas Zoo.

The zoo’s wildly popular Dollar Days dates have been announced.

Each year, the zoo drops its admission price to only $1 for anyone ages 3 and older (admission is always free for ages 2 and under).

Dollar Days, presented by Whataburger, will also feature deals on snacks and drinks at pop-up shops throughout the zoo.

In addition to the discounted admission price, Dollar Days also will feature the following snack discounts at pop-up shops in ZooNorth and Wilds of Africa:

$1 popcorn

$1 cotton candy

$2 Twin Pops popsicles

$2 ice cream cups

$2 rainbow sherbert

$2 bags of Lays chips

$3 canned drinks

When are the 2024 Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo?

Dates: July 18 and August 8.

July 18 and August 8. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets: Guests must purchase tickets online

Guests must purchase tickets online Parking: $12 parking will be limited so the zoo recommends that you hop aboard the DART Red Line, which stops right at the zoo’s entrance.

Every year, these discount days are HOT, so guests should dress accordingly, load up on sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated.

Admission tickets for both days are now available on the Zoo’s website, and the Zoo encourages guests to purchase tickets soon so their preferred day doesn’t sell out.