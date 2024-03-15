It's a girl! The Dallas Zoo welcomed a female Okapi calf on Feb. 4, the zoo announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Born to first-time parents Maziwa and Ikenge, the calf weighed in at 46 pounds.

This is the first okapi born at the zoo since 2013. Back then, Almasi was the 36th calf born through the Dallas Zoo's breeding program for the rare African animal.

Both the mom and the calf are healthy and well, according to the zoo's post.

"It will be a few more weeks until the little one makes her habitat debut," the zoo said.

No word on when she'll be named.