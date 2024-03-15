Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo announces birth of okapi, first since 2013

The okapi was born in February

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Zoo

It's a girl! The Dallas Zoo welcomed a female Okapi calf on Feb. 4, the zoo announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Born to first-time parents Maziwa and Ikenge, the calf weighed in at 46 pounds.

This is the first okapi born at the zoo since 2013. Back then, Almasi was the 36th calf born through the Dallas Zoo's breeding program for the rare African animal.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Both the mom and the calf are healthy and well, according to the zoo's post.

"It will be a few more weeks until the little one makes her habitat debut," the zoo said.

No word on when she'll be named.

solar eclipse Mar 13

Dallas Zoo hosting solar eclipse viewing event, inviting public to witness animal reactions

Dallas Mar 13

Reward offered after whooping crane born at Dallas Zoo found shot to death in Louisiana

This article tagged under:

Dallas Zooanimals
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us