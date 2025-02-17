Dallas YMCA, UTSW to partner for free heart health screenings this week

For the first time, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Health Street are partnering to offer free health screenings for the community this week.

The events will take place at Oak Cliff and Coppell locations and coincide with February’s American Heart Month. Tests include cholesterol, A1C, blood pressure, and BMI screening.

The free screenings will take place at the following locations:

Monday, February 17

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff, 6701 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75232

Friday, February 21

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coppell Family YMCA, 146 Town Center Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 50% of all Americans have high blood pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, among several other health risks.

However, routinely checking and recording your blood pressure along with regular physical activity, proper nutrition, and reducing sodium intake, may help lower blood pressure.

YMCA officials say the events this week are designed to be a resource for individuals who otherwise would not have access to healthcare screenings.

"Many times, people will stop by our table, we'll take their blood pressure and they'll be triggered that it's so high. They have no idea that their blood pressure is so high. And we're always very alarmed that this is sometimes the first time they've even had access to a blood pressure machine,” said Tracey Burns, Sr. Director of Healthy Lifestyles at Coppell Family YMCA.

The health screenings include physicians on-site at the Y to offer expert recommendations. Exercise demo classes will also be offered, with day passes given to non-Y members so they can access programming like fitness classes. The Y’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program also helps adults with hypertension manage their blood pressure at home using proper measuring techniques, individualized support, and nutrition education.

To date, more than 600 participants in North Texas have participated in the program.

"We're there to serve as a bridge between their health and getting the resources that they need,” said Burns. "Take charge of your health, come out and see us. The Y cares about you and we want to do everything in our power to improve the health of the communities that we serve."

Scholarships and financial assistance are being offered to individuals and families to cover access to Y programs. Click here for more information.