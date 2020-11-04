Dallas Works to Expand Affordable Housing

The City of Dallas is working to launch a new program aimed at creating over 3,000 new affordable housing units every year for the next 25 years.

The program is currently in its early stages and is seeking proposals from organizations to design the program, raise funds to support its growth and underwrite affordable housing projects, according to a city release.

Affordable housing in Dallas remains a major need, with city data showing 30% of households are in need.

Tennell Atkins, City Councilman and chair of the Economic Development Committee said more affordable housing is crucial to future business development.

“We need the housing for the corporations that we give the incentives to, to make sure that we have people in the City of Dallas to benefit from those jobs,” said Atkins.