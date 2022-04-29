Dallas Women-Owned Business Partners With Domestic Violence Shelter

A women-owned jewelry brand in Dallas is launching an effort to support a local domestic violence shelter serving women and children.

The owners of Allie + Bess, Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman, have been working with children living at Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support to design, create and launch a piece honoring their mothers and women in their lives.

A portion of the proceeds from each bracelet sold will go back directly to the nonprofit shelter, which provides safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, as well as their children.

“Children are the inspiration for so much that we do at Allie + Bess, so partnering with this organization is a natural fit for our brand,” said Wardlaw.

The new bracelet for a cause will be on display at Allie + Bess’ event at Veronica Beard in Highland Park Village on Thursday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The partnership with Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support grew out of the brand founders’ passion to support mothers and child-related causes all year-round.

Last year, Allie + Bess employed Afghan refugees to help craft bracelet stacks and hosted a Mother’s Day 2021 giveback campaign supporting Mosaic Family Services.

“Giving back to women and children is at the root of Allie + Bess,” said Callarman. “We are honored to continue our partnership with Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and hope this bracelet raises much-needed awareness and funds for an organization doing so much meaningful work in our community.”