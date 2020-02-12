Dallas Woman’s Bible Podcast Exceeds Expectations, Reaches Millions

A podcast started by a Dallas woman with a passion for the Bible and a desire to share it has exceeded expectations, rising up the charts with 13 million downloads worldwide.

How does she do it?

Tara-Leigh Cobble records it from a sound booth, cobbled together in her Dallas apartment.

“The whole thing is probably about $200 worth of equipment,” she said.

Her mission is to recap one of the oldest books in a modern way: through a podcast.

“I looked to see if it existed first and it didn't. Nothing," she said. "Now I know why it didn't, because it was so much work, so much work.”

Cobble launched The Bible Recap in 2019. Listeners read designated passages, then listen to Cobble's 5 to 8 minute recap.

"Sixty-six books written by so many different authors over hundreds of years. It is really complex," she said.

Johnna Hensley, a mother of four in Prosper, is one of the millions of people who listen.

"I do it first thing in the morning. I get up 15 minutes earlier than I ever did,” Hensley said.

She said she completed The Bible Recap last year and said it kept her engaged all year long.

“You are able to retain what you read and you understand what you read,” Hensley said.

She said it changed her life. Her prayer journey led the family to foster a little girl and months later, they adopted her.

“That's probably the most visible, tangible thing of watching my own heart and the heart of my other kids change," she said.

Her husband and 12-year-old son have signed on for 2020.

Cobble said she’s found that many people want to get back to the basics with faith.

“We have so many people who do this as a family and the kids listen in and the husband listens in and everybody engages together,” she said.

Cobble admitted the podcast was a labor of love.

Now complete, it took 5 1/2 hours a day of researching and writing, then 30 minutes of recording.

“When you love something, you want everyone to love it and see how great it is. There is nothing I'd rather get to do than this. It’s probably the best thing I'll ever do,” she said.

The podcast is free to download. Up next, Cobble is writing a book of all the transcripts and launching the podcast to the sign language community