Dallas woman wakes up to home riddled with gunfire

Dallas Police are searching for the gunmen who shot through a bedroom wall of a home on the 2400 block of Jennings Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"You know, I could be dead today, right now,” Rodnette Bennett said. Bennett has lived in the neighborhood for about three years.

Surrounded by family early Tuesday afternoon, Bennett stood outside her home recounting the bullet holes and what she heard.

“About five (this morning) is when I heard a speeding car, gunshots, then the screeching of tires pulling off again,” Bennett said.

Six gunshots were fired through her bedroom wall and window.

“Literally, it came through right here,” Bennett said as she pointed at a hole beneath the window seal. She said it is the same height as her bed.

A gunshot that went through the center of the window left a hole that measures about two inches in diameter.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty good big one,” Bennett said. “As I stood in front of the window, I just looked. And I'm like, 'That could have been definitely a deadly abdominal wound’.”

The seventh gunshot is marked on her front door.

“I literally had decided to move to the next bedroom and out of my usual bedroom,” Bennett said. “So, I was just a few feet away, maybe about five feet at the most.”

Bennett told police she has an idea who may be involved as she claims she received threatening phone calls the night before.

“I did give this information to the police to let them know as well,” Bennett said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said no suspect has been identified or arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to neighbors, it was around that same time Tuesday morning just up the street that a driver crashed into a parked vehicle and drove onto a neighbor’s yard. Bennett told NBC 5 the vehicle was towed away.

In an email to NBC 5, a spokesperson for Dallas Police could not confirm if the incidents are related.

That is part of the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Now, Bennett said she and her family will keep a close eye on those who drive through the neighborhood and hope the shooter does not return.

“I just hope these don't ever happen to me or anybody else, because, you know, everybody’s lives are valuable,” Bennett said.