Dallas Woman Shot During CVS Robbery Continues to Improve

University Park Police say the woman shot during an aggravated robbery at a CVS on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas continues to improve.

29-year-old Orelia Sade Hollins was eight months pregnant when she was shot twice while working at a CVS near Southern Methodist Univerisity. Hollins was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. She delivered her baby, and the newborn was in critical but stable condition as well.

University Park Detectives visited with Hollins yesterday and reported that her condition continues to improve, but she still needs help to walk. Her baby boy also continues to improve, and Hollins has been able to visit and hold him.

The suspect who shot Hollins has not been identified.

The University Park Police Department says they have reached out to local and federal law enforcement partners in efforts to identify the suspect. The department continues to receive and follow tips and asks anyone with information to contact the University Park Police Department directly or through the web site Solveacrime.com.

CVS Pharmacy is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A Go Fund Me page was created by Hollins's family to help with her recovery.