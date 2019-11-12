Dallas Woman Shot During CVS Robbery Continues to Improve

Orelia Sade Hollins and her baby are recovering in the hospital after an aggravated robbery at a CVS Pharmacy near SMU

By Hannah Jones

cvs-mockingbird-google
Google Street View

University Park Police say the woman shot during an aggravated robbery at a CVS on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas continues to improve.

29-year-old Orelia Sade Hollins was eight months pregnant when she was shot twice while working at a CVS near Southern Methodist Univerisity. Hollins was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. She delivered her baby, and the newborn was in critical but stable condition as well.

University Park Detectives visited with Hollins yesterday and reported that her condition continues to improve, but she still needs help to walk. Her baby boy also continues to improve, and Hollins has been able to visit and hold him.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The suspect who shot Hollins has not been identified.

The University Park Police Department says they have reached out to local and federal law enforcement partners in efforts to identify the suspect. The department continues to receive and follow tips and asks anyone with information to contact the University Park Police Department directly or through the web site Solveacrime.com

CVS Pharmacy is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A Go Fund Me page was created by Hollins's family to help with her recovery.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us