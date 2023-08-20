Dallas woman sends condolences to family of good Samaritan from hospital bed

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the tow truck driver believed to have caused a crash that led to the death of a Marine veteran.

Donald Collins, 25, died helping a mother and her son on the side of a Dallas interstate last week. On Sunday, for the first time, NBC 5 heard from the woman he saved.

From her hospital bed, Graciela Leyva had a message of gratitude for the man who save her life. Through a translator, she sent her condolences to the family of Donald Collins.

Her list of injuries is lengthy and the road to recovery won’t be easy. Family friend Alexandrea Prieto spoke to NBC 5 outside of the hospital where Leyva and her son, 16-year-old Juan Carlos, are recovering. She said both mother and son have fractured and broken bones, and staples throughout their bodies.

“He has a broken leg. He has about 12 staples in his head,” Prieto said.

Last week, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on I-30 near downtown Dallas. Officials said the initial crash was caused by a red tow truck that collided with the van Leyva and her son were in, causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic.

After hitting the van, the red tow truck fled the scene. Collins stopped and got out of his vehicle to help when another vehicle crashed into them.

Collins died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and baby girl. In a press conference on Wednesday, Collins's wife, Elizabeth Collins, talked to reporters about her husband's act of service.

"My husband did his part, which is serve. Not just for the world, but for the Lord. Everything he did was to honor the Lord," she said. "It was his time. None of us have a day or time when the Lord is going to call us home, we are on borrowed time and his time was up."

On Wednesday the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found the tow truck accused of causing a crash which led to the death of a Good Samaritan.

Prieto said Leyva didn’t find out until days later that the good Samaritan who saved their lives lost his own. She said there’s thankfulness mixed with sorrow for the Leyva family.

“We can never say anything to the [Collins] family other than we are grateful that he saved both lives,” Prieto said.

We’re told Leyva and her son will need extensive rehabilitation in the coming weeks. They’ve even been forced to renovate their home to accommodate their needs.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Leyva family.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the driver of the red tow truck.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal. She has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Anyone with dash camera footage or details of this accident is asked to contact VCU@dallascounty.org or contact Det. M. Hernandez at 214-589-2343.