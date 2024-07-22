Crime and Courts

Dallas woman says she shot, killed man who wouldn't stop following her: affidavit

The suspect told police she was afraid and did not know why the victim was following her

By De'Anthony Taylor

A woman is facing murder charges after she told Dallas police she shot and killed a man because he refused to stop following her in the Pleasant Grove area this past weekend.

Iyanna Wells, 25, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Keeman Bowens, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The fatal incident happened on Sunday, July 21, around 9 p.m. in the 9800 block of Brunton Road outside the Villa Las Palma Apartments.

The police department said officers who responded to a shooting call in the area arrived at the scene and Bowens lying on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures by paramedics, Bowens ultimately died from his injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5, police said they spoke with Wells, who remained at the scene while officers investigated.

Dallas Police
Iyanna Wells

Wells stated that she shot Bowens because he wouldn't stop following her, and officers seized two handguns from her possession.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Health 46 mins ago

American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

LSU cornerback from North Texas charged with video voyeurism

In the affidavit, a witness told Dallas police they saw Bowens walking behind Wells. The witness heard the man saying something to Bowens before she suddenly turned around and shot him.

When Wells was taken to police headquarters and questioned by detectives, she told authorities she was walking on the sidewalk with Bowens began following her, according to the report.

Dallas police said Wells further stated that she pulled a gun out of her backpack and warned Bowens to leave her alone and to stop following her.

Bowens never said anything to her, did not have a weapon, and never made any aggressive acts towards her, Wells stated in the report. Detectives said Wells could not articulate any threats made towards her, but she was afraid and did not know why Bowens was following her.

Wells was arrested on her charge. There is no word on her bond or if she obtained a lawyer.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us