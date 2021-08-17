Dallas

Dallas Woman Is Grambling's Second Female Drum Major in 70 Years

By The Associated Press

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A historically black public university in Louisiana has its second female drum major, nearly 70 years after the first.

Candace Hawthorne, of Dallas, is one of three drum majors this year for Grambling State University’s marching band, the school said in a news release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“It’s extremely mind-blowing,” said Hawthorne, a senior majoring in both engineering technology and music. “I never would have expected for me to make history like this.”

She said she had always wanted to be a drum major but had lacked the confidence to audition.

Grambling said its first female drum major was Velma Patricia Patterson, who served through 1952. The school did not say when she started.

This year’s other drum majors are head drum major Deante Gibson, a senior from Jeanerette, Louisiana, and Sheavion Jones, a junior from Dallas.

Both are marketing majors; Gibson is also studying management.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department 18 mins ago

Endangered Horned Lizard at Fort Worth Zoo Reintroduced to Wild

Plano 55 mins ago

2021 Plano Balloon Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Nikole Roebuck, the school’s director of bands, said she is excited about the upcoming season.

“Last year was very different not being able to have a season so it feels good to be back,” she said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us