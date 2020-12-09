Dallas

Dallas Woman Indicted on Murder Charge After Illegal Silicone Butt Injection

A Dallas woman has been indicted on a murder charge after she allegedly gave an illegal silicone butt injection to a Fort Worth woman who later died.

Pamela Burnley, 55, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for the murder of Latora King on May 17.

Burnley, who police said when by the name "Jag Booty," was arrested on Oct. 8.

According to police, King, 35, had gone to Burnley’s Dallas home on May 11 to get a butt injection and later died at a Fort Worth hospital.

A friend told detectives that she drove King to Dallas for the $1,000 procedure and met Burnley in a parking lot, police said.

Police said Burnley then drove King to her house where she performed the procedure.

According to the indictment, Burnley allegedly caused King's death by injecting her with silicone, "a deadly weapon," while practicing medicine without a license.

