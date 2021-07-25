Dallas Woman in Stable Condition Following Cedar Crest Shooting: Police

A Dallas woman is injured after a shooting on Saturday near Cedar Crest, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2911 East Ledbetter Drive at approximately 12:02 a.m.

Police said the was victim reportedly was involved in an altercation with two other people earlier in the day at Glendale Park.

The suspects found the victim's vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Five Mile Drive and began shooting at her car, police said.

According to police, the woman along and another passenger were shot multiple times.

The woman drove to a nearby 7 Eleven to call for help. Police said when officers arrived, they noticed that her vehicle had multiple bullet holes and the rear window had been shot out.

The woman and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the suspects are still at large and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.