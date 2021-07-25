Dallas

Dallas Woman in Stable Condition Following Cedar Crest Shooting: Police

NBC 5 News

A Dallas woman is injured after a shooting on Saturday near Cedar Crest, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2911 East Ledbetter Drive at approximately 12:02 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said the was victim reportedly was involved in an altercation with two other people earlier in the day at Glendale Park.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Saginaw 33 mins ago

Police Investigating Domestic Disturbance, Fatal Shooting at Saginaw Residence

Dallas 10 hours ago

Dallas Police Chief Apologizes to Mother of 12-Year-Old Boy Killed by Police in 1973

The suspects found the victim's vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Five Mile Drive and began shooting at her car, police said.

According to police, the woman along and another passenger were shot multiple times.

The woman drove to a nearby 7 Eleven to call for help. Police said when officers arrived, they noticed that her vehicle had multiple bullet holes and the rear window had been shot out.

The woman and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the suspects are still at large and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceshootingFive Mile
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us