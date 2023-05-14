Dallas Woman Getting Daughter Ready for Prom Killed When Shootout Erupts Between 2 Cars in East Dallas

Dallas Police said an innocent bystander is dead, and three people are in critical condition after a shootout between two vehicles happened on a major roadway Saturday afternoon.

Family members of Ana Moreno, 39, said she was driving her daughter, Amy who is a senior in high school, to get her hair done and then pick up her dress for prom that night.

"She was like ‘Oh we finally get to see her get ready' and she didn’t even get to see it happen," said Michelle Rodriguez, Moreno's youngest of three children. She said other family members were at their home waiting to see her sister get ready for prom when they got a group message from Amy saying their mother had been shot.

“All she heard was gunshots and she said my mom made a signal like she couldn’t breathe, and then she leaned on Amy’s shoulder and that’s when they crashed, and that’s when Amy said she called the ambulance," said Michelle Rodriguez through tears.

Dallas Police said around 4:05 p.m. they responded to the 2100 block of N. Masters Dr. and Bruton Rd. for a shooting call. They said four people had been shot, including Moreno, who was an innocent bystander.

Police said three male victims remain in critical condition. Investigators said two vehicles were shooting at one another while driving eastbound on Bruton Rd. That's when one of the bullets entered Moreno's car causing her death.

"I put the shirt on the wound, I lifted her up to see if I could get a response out of her, and I couldn't," said Jacob Faz who was driving home with his wife. He stopped to help when he saw Moreno's daughter in a panic.

Rodriguez, who had her mom's location on her phone, said her aunt and other family rushed over the scene not too far from their home. Moreno had been taken to the hospital, where they would learn that her mother died.

"It hurts, it really does hurt, because we all had such a great bond with my mom, and it hurts that we lost her so early," said Rodriguez about losing her mom the day before Mother's Day. "They took her from us, it’s not fair, she had so much potential, she was so outgoing, she was hard-working, she had everything."

On Sunday the family held a balloon release at the site where the crash happened. People brought red and gold balloons, Moreno's favorite colors.

"She loved the color red, anywhere you would see her, she would have her bright red lipstick her gold jewelry, she loved those colors," said Rodriguez about her mother. “Anything you would want in a mom, it was her.”

The family set up a gofundme account to help pay for funeral costs.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and documented on case number 088413-2023.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.