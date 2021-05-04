Dallas Woman Arrested, Charged With Murder in Connection to Death of 57-Year-Old Garland Woman

A Dallas woman has been arrested for murder after incident at a Garland apartment on Saturday.

According to officials, Garland police and the Garland Fire Department responded to an unknown medial call at an apartment community in the 800 block of La Prada Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials said when paramedics and officers arrived, they found a woman, identified as 57-year-old Lorita Bastiste, unconscious inside an apartment with obvious trauma to her body.

Officers also found a second female inside the apartment, identified as 33-year-old Trametria Baldwin, who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation, officials said.

According to officials, Bastiste was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Officials said investigators learned that Bastiste lived at the apartment and Baldwin was visiting.

Based on the investigation, homicide detectives believe there was a disturbance inside the apartment between Baldwin and Bastiste that escalated to the point where both began fighting, officials said.

According to officials, investigators believe that Baldwin killed Bastiste during the altercation.

Garland Police Department

Baldwin is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.