A Dallas woman is sharing her journey to safety out of her native Ukraine.

Olena Partow and her mother are among over a million people who have fled the country as the Russian invasion intensifies.

“It was really scary because it just happened overnight,” Partow said.

One minute, Partow was visiting family in central Ukraine and the next, she was scrambling to get herself and her mother out safely as the Russian Army crept closer to their town.

It took four days to get to Hungary then back to Dallas.

She still cannot shake the sounds of desperate Ukrainians at train stations on their way out of the country, saying, “I remember it was so many people that were screaming and begging [conductor] ‘please, please, take my family inside the train. They cannot stay here’ and he said ‘I cannot take you guys. The train is full.’”

The crowds, she says, were unable to purchase tickets to board the trains.

Her mother and she joined the crowd that simply pushed its way on board.

They had boarded by the time Partow’s father found them in the crowd.

Father and daughter were forced to say goodbye through the window, their hands held up to each other.

“I just talked to him through the window and told him ‘I love you and just be safe,’” she said tearfully. “I couldn’t even hug him. I was so afraid to leave the train because I might not be able to get back in.”’

Ukrainian men who are able to join the fight against the invasion are not allowed to leave the country.

Partow’s father is older but opted to stay to protect their home.

She hopes sharing this painful moment puts things in perspective for everyone.

“For Americans, if you are fighting with your parents, don’t fight. You never know when you’re going to see them again,” she said. “Now I blame myself that I didn’t spend so much time with my dad.”

Partow was raised speaking Russian in her hometown and insists Russian-speaking Ukrainians have no issues with the Russian people.

“My question I will ask Putin, 'What did we do to him that you hate us so much,'” she said.

Mother and daughter are back in Dallas. It is unclear when they will be able to return to Ukraine.

Partow’s mother sent a message to her country: “She’s proud of Ukraine and the victory would be in Ukraine.”

Partow is working on establishing a fundraiser for families in her hometown.

TEXAS BAPTIST MEN ORGANIZATION HEADS TO POLAND TO HELP REFUGEES

Meanwhile, the Texas Baptist Men organization has set up a presence in Poland.

Rand Jenkins of Mansfield has been traveling across the country over the past two days, with stops in Warsaw and currently near the Poland/Ukraine border.

The faith-based nonprofit has partnered with a Polish Baptist union and local churches setting up shelters for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland.

“There are numerous ways people have left Ukraine to flee into Poland for peace,” said Jenkins in a zoom interview with NBC 5. “Once they arrive in these shelters that we’re helping set up, they’re greeted with a warm drink, food, a shower and a warm smile.”

The United Nations refugee agency estimates up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee the war-torn country.

Jenkins is hearing their stories.

“They’re everything from, 'I was leaving home before everything started to at 1 a.m. I got tired of hearing rockets, so I grabbed my daughter and left,'” he said.

Asked what has stuck with him seeing the conflict and fallout in person, Jenkins said, “What is amazing to me is one, the resilience of the Ukrainians. They are determined to be here and determined to have this war end. And also, the Polish people are tirelessly working. People are coming to these relief centers 24/7.”

Two additional members of Texas Baptist Men are traveling to the region this weekend.

Donations for the group’s mission in Ukraine can be made to the Texas Baptist Men’s international relief fund online.

“No administrative fees are taken out of that. It all goes to Ukraine,” said John Hall of TBM. “It’s going to be an expensive endeavor and so I know North Texans, we’ve got a big heart. I know working together we can accomplish a lot. Delivering help, hope and healing in Ukraine.

