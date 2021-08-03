Dallas West Nile Mosquito Spraying Rescheduled Due to Weather

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos after samples tested positive for West Nile virus, the Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The spraying will on Tuesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the following areas:

3400 block of Grafton Avenue 75211: generally bounded by Burlingdell Avenue on the north, Burns Avenue on the west, South Ravinia Drive on the east, and June Drive on the south.

9000 block of Rolling Rock Lane 75238: generally bounded by Wallbrook Drive on the north, Lynbrook Drive on the west, Pandora Drive on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

18700 block of Platte River Way 75287: generally bounded by Rosemeade Parkway on the north, Kelly Boulevard on the west, Marsh Lane on the east, and Timberglen Road on the south.

19300 block of Millwheat Trail 75252: generally bounded by President George Bush Turnpike on the north, Willow Wood Lane on the west, Lloyd Circle on the east, and Knightsbridge Drive on the south.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.