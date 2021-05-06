Dallas

Dallas Wedding Planner Has Truck Stolen, Saves Wedding With Hours to Spare

By Jack Highberger

A Dallas wedding planner was left scrambling this week after his truck and everything inside was stolen only two days before a wedding.
NBC 5 News

A Dallas wedding planner was left scrambling this week after his truck and everything inside was stolen only two days before a wedding.

“I see that my truck is not there and all of the items for this wedding, they are gone, it’s like I don’t have to think or worry – we had to think about what to do,” said Jose Rojas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A grainy surveillance picture caught the thief taking the truck and Dallas police are now investigating. But Rojas says the lost property was the least of his concerns.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

87th Texas Legislature 27 mins ago

Texas House to Debate Voting Legislation

Fort Worth police 45 mins ago

Man Who Killed Fort Worth Officer Hank Nava in 2005 Dies in Prison

“When you have a passion for something you don’t care what happened, you don’t care if you are sick – whatever happened with my truck, you had to find a solution,” said Rojas.

In the hours after the loss, Rojas immediately set out to find replacements for all that was taken and despite the odds, he was able to pull it off in less than 48-hours.

“I don’t sleep for two days because I had to find all the flowers and everything you can see over here – everything is new,” said Rojas, pointing to the venue behind him.

Rojas says he hopes the thief is caught but more than anything else he is just relieved that a couple’s special day has been saved.

“I’m just very excited, just very happy and more importantly I’m at peace,” said Rojas.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us