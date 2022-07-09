Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam.

According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.

The victims are told to make a payment over the phone or through a text message payment link.

The scammers use spoofing technology to make the victim's caller ID appear as if the call comes from the actual Dallas Water Utilities phone number, KRLD reported.

Dallas Water Utilities sends notices about a possible disconnection are sent through the mail. Customers are not contacted by phone about delinquent accounts.

