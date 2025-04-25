Dallas warns of coyotes after two recent encounters near White Rock Lake

The city of Dallas is warning people to be aware of coyotes following two recent encounters near White Rock Lake.

Crews posted warning signs earlier this week after an encounter with an adult who scared the animal away on Monday.

Then, Thursday night, around 8 p.m., a coyote chased two kids in the area of White Rock Creek Trail, White Rock Road, and Winsted Drive.

Dallas Animal Services said a parent managed to chase it away, but both kids have minor injuries from the coyote.

The encounter took place just two miles from where a 2-year-old boy was attacked while standing on his front porch in 2022.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Soon after, a crew from the USDA shot and killed a coyote matching the animal’s description.

At the time, Animal Services said they believed people were hand-feeding and touching the coyote, meaning it was no longer scared of humans.

This past January, they warned of an increase in sightings.

They encouraged people to be especially careful along the trail system around the lake, saying those well-groomed paths allow coyotes to navigate easily.

In 2022, the city launched a coyote hotline to report sightings at 469-676-9813.

Animal experts urge that if you do encounter a coyote, make noise. They say you can bang pots and pans. Someone even used a can of nuts in one of these recent encounters.

They encourage people to stand tall, wave their arms, and throw objects like tennis balls to scare coyotes away.