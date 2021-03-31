Dallas Vaccination Efforts to Continue at The Potter's House Starting Wednesday

Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday that Dallas's COVID-19 vaccination operations will resume Wednesday at the Potter's House.

American Medical Response, the City's contracted vendor, will distribute 5,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The site will be open Wednesday through Saturday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This will be the first week that second doses are given out at the Potter's House site, which is set up in the southern Dallas church's overflow parking lot.

Vaccine doses will continue to be distributed on an invitation-only, appointment-only basis, Johnson said.

"I am thrilled to see vaccine eligibility open up in Texas. The vaccines are saving lives and helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and I encourage everyone to get inoculated as soon as possible," Mayor Johnson said. "The City of Dallas remains committed to doing its part to quickly and efficiently vaccinate as many people as we can, and we hope to have the chance to distribute larger vaccine allocations in the weeks ahead."

The City, which began distributing vaccines to the public in January, is no longer operating a vaccination hub at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

In addition to efforts at the Potter's House site, City personnel are also assisting Dallas County's vaccination operations at Fair Park in South Dallas.

Only people who are registered on Dallas County's wait list will be invited to make an appointment at the Potter's House, and people are asked to not show up at the City's vaccination hub unless they have a direct invitation to do so.

To register for the Dallas County wait list, visit DallasCountyCovid.org or call 1-855-466-8639 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Mayor Johnson encouraged all residents to register with Dallas County and other providers.

The State of Texas, which allocates the doses to the City, has made all residents age 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine. The state has also launched a vaccine registration website.