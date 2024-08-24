Dallas VA Hospital doctor killed in crash heading into work

Faithfully and with a smile, Dr. Durdana Sikander treated veterans at the Dallas VA Medical Center, says friend and fellow physician Dr. Rabia Khan.

“She was an American citizen and she said, ‘I love to serve our own American veterans, that they have served us and now, in return, I want to serve them’,” recalled Dr. Khan.

Thursday morning, she says Dr. Sikander was on her way to work like she'd done for years when she was involved in a horrible accident.

Dallas police say Sikander, 58, was turning from W. Ledbetter to Brook Spring Drive around 7:50 a.m. when she was T-boned by a truck and died at the scene.

Dallas police say the driver who struck her remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

There's now a memorial where the wreck happened, just 10 minutes from the VA hospital.

“I work with head injuries, concussions, car accidents being a neurologist, but when it happens to one of yours, it hits you hard and it did,” said Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan says Dr. Sikander had a servant’s heart who gave time and money to the charities, too.

The two, she says, planned to travel together soon.

Instead, on Friday she attended Dr. Sikander’s funeral at a Flower Mound Mosque along with doctors, nurses, and medical professionals, some questioning how something so bad can happen to someone so good.

“Sometimes it’s beyond us,” said Dr. Khan. “You just leave it to a higher power.”