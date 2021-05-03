Dallas Two-Year-Old Injured, Police Searching for Man Responsible

A two-year-old boy in Dallas is fighting for his life, and a warrant is out for the man police believe is responsible.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check for a toddler on Brentcove Circle on April 22.

The child, Blake Sampson, is now in a medically induced coma for swelling in his brain, according to his grandfather.

Sampson's family shared pictures of the toddler from his hospital bed, where he has been for more than a week.

The family told NBC 5 that they are focusing on Sampson's recovery right now.

Dallas police said they issued an arrest warrant for Charles Brooks in connection to the case.

According to police, Brooks is a relative who was caring for the child while Sampson's mother was away.