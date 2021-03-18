DallasNews.com

Dallas Trustees Lowered the District's Academic Goals Because of the Pandemic. DISD Kindergarteners Are Still Off-Track

Students who sat out pre-K may face challenges when they start school

By Emily Donaldson, The Dallas Morning News

DISD Kindergartener looks up at teacher through clear mask and protective shield.
The Dallas Morning News

Dallas' youngest learners are further behind than school officials imagined last fall.

Only about 1 of every 4 kindergarteners in the Dallas school district read on grade level, while Black and Latino students lagged behind their white peers, according to new test results.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are going to have to think about how we can support our youngest learners the most," Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

border crisis Mar 16

Dallas' KBH Convention Center Prepares as Teenage Asylum Seekers Expected to Arrive This Week

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

The district braced for the pandemic's impact with DISD trustees walking back 2020-21 academic goals in November, to accommodate the unusual nature of this school year and the "COVID-19 learning slide." But meeting less-ambitious goals may still be a stretch.

Children are off-track this year because pre-K programs were disrupted last spring when the pandemic forced schools to shut down, education experts say. Many also had limited access to education opportunities over the summer.

Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallaswinter stormDISDkindergarten
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us