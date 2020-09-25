Dallas to Spray for Mosquitoes After Traps Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito control spraying will occur in Dallas on Friday after mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, the two areas are scheduled for spraying between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

One area, near the 2200 block of Colony Court, is generally bounded by Denton Drive on the north, Harry Hines Boulevard on the west, Shea Road on the east, and Empire Central on the south.

The other area is near 2400 block of Hugo Street, and it is generally bounded by City Place West on the north, Cedar Springs Road on the west, Lucille Street on the east, and Ann Williams Street on the south.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites