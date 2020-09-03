Dallas to Spray For Mosquitoes After Samples Test Positive for West Nile

Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes in four locations Thursday, Friday and Saturday after more mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur in the following areas, pictured below:

The spraying in Lancaster is scheduled for Sept. 2-3, the spraying in Duncanville is scheduled for Sept. 3-4 and the two sprayings in Cedar Hill are scheduled for Sept. 4-5.

All sprayings begin at 9:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.

For a more detailed map of the ground spraying and a map of previous sprayings, you can visit to DCCHS website here.

Earlier this week, DCCHS said they are seeing "considerably more West Nile Virus activity" compared to 2019.

Collin County reported its first human case of West Nile virus Wednesday.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites