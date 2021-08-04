Dallas to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Sample

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos after samples tested positive for West Nile virus, the Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The spraying will occur between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Thursday and Friday nights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The areas to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

6000 block of Lakehurst Avenue 75230: Overdowns Drive on the north, Dallas North Tollway on the west, Edgemere Road on the east, and Falls Road on the south.

6400 block of Prestonshire Lane 75225: Aberdeen Avenue on the north, Preston Road on the west, Hillcrest Road on the east, and Del Norte Lane on the south.

13600 block of Garden Grove Drive 75253: Sullivan Road on the north, Edd Road on the west, Woody Road on the east, and CF Hawn Freeway on the south.

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible, the City of Dallas said.

The City of Dallas said people who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect, the City of Dallas said.

Dallas County reported its first human case of West Nile virus July 16.

In 2020, Dallas County reported a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases, five fatalities and 498 positive mosquito tests.

Dallas also sprayed for mosquitoes in several areas on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

For more information about spraying and to find whether your neighborhood has been sprayed, you can visit the DCHHS website here.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites