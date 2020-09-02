Dallas to Spray for Mosquitoes After Pools Test Positive for West Nile

The city of Dallas will spray for mosquitoes in three areas Wednesday night after mosquito pools tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The areas to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

1600 block of Bruck Avenue 75216: Renner Drive on the north, Idaho Avenue on the west, Lanark Avenue on the east, and Illinois Avenue on the south

4200 block of Maryland Avenue 75216: East Overton Road on the north, Huckleberry Circle on the west, Kostner Avenue on the east, and Five Mile Parkway on the south

11100 block of Rosser Road 75229: Weeburn Drive on the north, Marsh Lane on the west, Midway Road on the east, and Princess Lane on the south

On Tuesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services said they are seeing "considerably more West Nile Virus activity" compared to 2019.

The spraying, originally set for Monday and Tuesday, was rescheduled due to weather. A more detailed list of the areas to be sprayed can be viewed here --http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/ -- the areas in blue are the areas to be treated for mosquitoes.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites