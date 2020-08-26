Dallas to Spray After Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Dallas County Health and Human Services will spray for mosquitoes in areas of Dallas Wednesday and Thursday nights after mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.

The areas to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

Palo Pinto Avenue on the north, Concho Street on the west, Pearson Drive on the east, and Ridgeway Street on the south

Blessing Drive on the north, Hillside Drive on the west, Dalgreen Drive on the east, and South Ridge Drive on the south

Dallas County reported its first human case of West Nile virus on Aug. 6.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites