Dallas to Spray After Mosquito Traps Test Positive For West Nile

The Dallas County Health and Human Services will spray for mosquitoes in four areas of Dallas County after mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Thursday and Friday nights, weather permitting.

“Dallas County is seeing considerably more West Nile Virus activity compared with last year. It is very important to follow the four D’s to protect yourself from mosquito bites and West Nile Virus," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

The areas to be sprayed are bounded by (map added below):

Joe Pool Lake to the west, Belt Line Road to the south, Highway 67 to the east, West Farm to Market 1382 to the north

Highway 67 to the west , Little Creek Road to the south , South Cockrell Hill Road to the east, Parkerville Road to the north

Clark Road to the west, Wheatland Road to the south, Main Street to the east, Camp Wisdom to the north

Highway 67 to the west, West Wintergreen Road to the south, Heather Run Drive to the east, Barrymore Lane to the north

Dallas County Health and Human Services

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites