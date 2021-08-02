Dallas to Spray After Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos after samples tested positive for West Nile virus, the Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The spraying will occur between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday night or both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, depending on the area.

Here's each area that will be sprayed on Tuesday, Aug. 3, weather permitting:

3400 block of Grafton Avenue 75211: generally bounded by Burlingdell Avenue on the north, Burns Avenue on the west, South Ravinia Drive on the east, and June Drive on the south.

9000 block of Rolling Rock Lane 75238: generally bounded by Wallbrook Drive on the north, Lynbrook Drive on the west, Pandora Drive on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

18700 block of Platte River Way 75287: generally bounded by Rosemeade Parkway on the north, Kelly Boulevard on the west, Marsh Lane on the east, and Timberglen Road on the south.

19300 block of Millwheat Trail 75252: generally bounded by President George Bush Turnpike on the north, Willow Wood Lane on the west, Lloyd Circle on the east, and Knightsbridge Drive on the south.

The following areas will be sprayed on both Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 4, weather permitting:

2900 block of Sundial Drive 75229: generally bounded by North Bend Drive on the north, Grissom Lane on the west, Webb Chapel Road on the east, and Flowerdale Lane on the south.

3400 block of Pondrom Street 75215: generally bounded by Jefferies Street on the north, Park Row Avenue on the west, Eugene Street on the east, and Holmes Street on the south.

3700 block of Reese Drive 75210: generally bounded by Imperial Street on the north, Roberts Avenue on the west, Barber Avenue on the east, and Vannerson Drive on the south.

3900 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard 75215: generally bounded by S. Trunk Avenue on the north, Warren Avenue on the west, Marburg Street on the east, and Diamond Avenue on the south.

4200 block of Hamilton Avenue 75210: generally bounded by Haskell Avenue on the north, Pennsylvania Avenue on the west, Collins Avenue on the east, and 2nd Avenue on the south.

6400 block of Prestonshire Lane 75225: generally bounded by Aberdeen Avenue on the north, Preston Road on the west, Hillcrest Road on the east, and Del Norte Lane on the south.

12500 block of Planters Glen Drive 75244: generally bounded by LBJ Freeway on the north, Welch Road on the west, Nuestra Drive on the east, and Placid Way on the south.

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible, the City of Dallas said.

The City of Dallas said people who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect, the City of Dallas said.

Dallas County reported its first human case of West Nile virus July 16.

In 2020, Dallas County reported a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases, five fatalities and 498 positive mosquito tests.

Both Lewisville and Carrollton are also spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information about spraying and to find whether your neighborhood has been sprayed, you can visit the DCHHS website here.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites