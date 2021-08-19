Dallas to Spray After Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for West Nile

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos in three areas after a sample tested positive for West Nile virus, the Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The spraying will occur between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights, weather permitting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The three areas to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

2600 block of Cypress Avenue 75227: Scyene Road on the north, Mckim Drive on the west, Paseo Paraiso Drive on the east, and Bruton Road on the south

5100 block of Miller Avenue 75206: Merrimac Avenue on the north, North Central Expressway on the west, Mcmillan Avenue on the east, and Bennett Avenue on the south

5700 block of Meletio Lane 75230: Harvest Hill Road on the north, Dallas North Tollway on the west, Preston Road on the east, and Forest Lane on the south.

The city said it would spray in several other areas on Thursday and Friday nights in a separate press release on Monday.

DCHHS reported the county's first death this year in a resident who contracted West Nile virus on Aug. 9 and the fourth human case on Aug. 11.

In 2020, Dallas County reported five deaths from West Nile, including a significant increase in a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases and 498 positive mosquito tests.

Last week, Dallas County sprayed in several neighborhoods Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday nights due multiple mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile.

For more information about spraying and to find whether your neighborhood has been sprayed, you can visit the DCHHS website here.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites