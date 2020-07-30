Dallas to Spray After More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services Department will spray for mosquitoes in six areas of Dallas after more mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The spraying will occur Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Here are the areas to be sprayed:

3400 block of Pondrom Street 75215, generally bounded by Pennyslvania Avenue on the north, South Central Expressway on the west, Guaranty Street on the east and Dathe Street on the south

3700 block of Reese Drive 75210: generally bounded by Imperial Street on the north, Roberts Avenue on the west, Barber Avenue on the east and Vannerson Drive on the south

4200 block of Maryland Avenue 75216: generally bounded by East Overton Road on the north, Huckleberry Circle on the west, Kostner Avenue on the east and Five Mile Parkway on the south

12000 block of Snow White Drive 75244: generally bounded by High Summit Drive on the north, Cox Lane on the west, Crestline Avenue on the east and Courtshire Drive on the south

12500 block of Planters Glen Drive 75244: generally bounded by LBJ Freeway on the north, Welch Road on the west, Nuestra Drive on the east and Placid Way on the south

13600 block of Garden Grove Drive 75253: generally bounded by Sullivan Road on the north, Edd Road on the west, Woody Road on the east, and CF Hawn Freeway on the south

The DCHHS said residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.