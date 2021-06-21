The City of Dallas will outsource its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in 2022.

After a cost-benefit analysis found that several city staff members spent 30% of their time planning the week-long event months in advance, the city decided it would seek a contractor for the 2022 parade.

"In order to improve efficiency and align with the approaches taken by similarly-sized cities, the city is moving forward with a planned solicitation to outsource planning and production of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade," said Kimberly Tolbert, the chief of staff for City Manager T.C. Broadnax, in a memo last Friday.

Dallas's MLK Jr. parade hosts over 150,000 annual attendees, according to a city estimate with no cost to spectators to view the parade.

The parade's traditional route along MLK Boulevard is about one mile, starting at Holmes Street and ending at Fair Park.

In the press release, the city said proposals from contractors will be accepted for a minimum of three weeks after its posting "during the week of June 20th."

The city also cited several requirements for the potential contractor undertaking the planning and production of the annual parade.

One such requirement is demonstrating "cultural competency relevant to the significance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and knowledge of historical local implementation of MLK Day Parade events or other activities."

For on the requirements and for more information about the planned outsourcing, you can find the city memo here.