Dallas

Dallas to Open Temporary Shelter Due to Inclement Weather

Dallas Convention Center Kay Bailey Hutchison convention center
NBC 5 News

The city of Dallas is opening a temporary shelter Tuesday night due to the inclement weather forecast for the area.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to drop to freezing with a slight chance of rain.

Because of that city leaders have decided to open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and use the building as a temporary shelter.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 2 hours ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

The building will open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If the temperature drops below 36 degrees on Wednesday, the shelter will reopen Wednesday night into Thursday on the same schedule.

This article tagged under:

DallasKay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centershelter
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us