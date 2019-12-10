Dallas to Open Temporary Shelter Due to Inclement Weather

The city of Dallas is opening a temporary shelter Tuesday night due to the inclement weather forecast for the area.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to drop to freezing with a slight chance of rain.
Because of that city leaders have decided to open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and use the building as a temporary shelter.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The building will open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
If the temperature drops below 36 degrees on Wednesday, the shelter will reopen Wednesday night into Thursday on the same schedule.