Dallas to Open Temporary Shelter Due to Inclement Weather

The city of Dallas is opening a temporary shelter Tuesday night due to the inclement weather forecast for the area.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to drop to freezing with a slight chance of rain.

Because of that city leaders have decided to open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and use the building as a temporary shelter.

Important message for all Dallas residents: The @CityOfDallas will open an overnight temporary inclement weather shelter tonight at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.



The temporary shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and close at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) December 10, 2019

If the temperature drops below 36 degrees on Wednesday, the shelter will reopen Wednesday night into Thursday on the same schedule.