Dallas to Open New Vickery Park Library With Curbside, To-Go Service

Though Dallas Public Library’s new Vickery Park Branch location is not quite finished yet, many services will be available curbside and to-go starting Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, because of COVID this is not the grand opening we wanted," Director of Libraries, Jo Giudice said. "But I hope residents will start taking advantage of our Library To-Go service to check out materials and maybe get a library card for the first time."

The library’s curbside service will allow members to check out books, videos, and even one of the sites’ new Wi-Fi hotspots. The branch also plans to loan laptops to those who have library cards in the near future.

The Vickery Park Branch will soon extend its’ Wi-Fi signal to the outside of the library during the building’s closure.

Post-COVID, the library has even bigger plans to help improve the community it’s serving.

The new $8 million addition is expected to help library cardholders with job seeking, English language learners, literacy workshops, and STEM programs. In addition, other amenities include multiple meeting rooms, an outdoor play area, and enhanced spaces funded by Crystal Charity Ball.

"The long-anticipated Vickery Park Branch will be a natural gathering place for this community," said Councilmember Jennifer Staubach Gates,

The Vickery Park Branch is 18,000 square feet and located at 8333 Park Lane at Ridgecrest Road.

Visit www.dallaslibrary.org for more information on the materials, programs, and services provided at Dallas Public Library.