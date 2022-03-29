Dallas to Offer “Enhanced” Library Cards

The City of Dallas will soon offer enhanced library cards.

The new picture ID will be used for library services and additionally, can be used as an identification card for other services from the City of Dallas such as health care services.

The plan to introduce these new forms of library cards is to boost access for all residents, including those who may not have other forms of identification.

“This is something that is safe for those individuals who are in need of some form of ID,” Omar Narvaez, Dallas City Council Member said. “I think this is an excellent program.”

The Dallas Central Library and four branches will train its staff to use the cards at first with the goal of expanding elsewhere in the Dallas area.