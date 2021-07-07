Dallas to Honor Five Fallen Officers on the 5th Anniversary of Police Ambush

What to Know Five officers were shot and killed in an ambush attack on July 7, 2016 Nine other officers and two civilians were also injured.

The shooting was the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

A memorial honoring the fallen officers now stands at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

Wednesday, North Texas will pause to remember the five police officers killed in an ambush in Downtown Dallas.

On July 7, 2016, a gunman opened fire at a peaceful evening Black Live Matter protest killing four Dallas Police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer— several others were injured. A tense hours-long standoff ended with police detonating an explosive device, killing the suspect.

The fifth anniversary will be marked with ceremonies in honor of the fallen— Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith, 55; Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, 48; Officer Michael Krol, 40; Officer Patrick Zamarripa, 32 and Brent Thompson, 43, a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer.

"I pray that the good Lord provides peace and comfort to the families of the brave, courageous fallen," former Dallas Police Chief David. O. Brown said in a statement.

At 10 a.m. there is a march planned from Griffin Street and Young Street to the Police Memorial on Akard Street where there is a ceremony planned which will include a performance by the Dallas Police Choir, the reading of the "Roll Call of Honor," a 21-gun salute, Taps and a flyover by the Dallas Police Helicopter.

At 7 p.m. there will be a candlelight and vigil and balloon release at Dallas City Hall.

"It's just a time that we don't ever need to forget," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "Never forget the sacrifice of our first responders. They are that wall between you and dangers in times like this. So it is important to honor their sacrifice and we're going to do that. We're going to do that this year and every year."

The family of at least one of the fallen officers is pushing to have July 7 turned into a state holiday each year.