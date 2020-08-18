Dallas to Conduct Mosquito Control Spraying After Four Pools Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Several areas in Dallas will undergo mosquito control spraying after mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus.

Mosquito control spraying will occur on Tuesday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

One area to be sprayed is near the 2700 block of Lawrence Street, generally bounded by Roberts Avenue on the north, Eugene Street on the west, Vannerson Drive on the east, and CF Hawn Freeway on the south.

The second area to be sprayed is near the 3400 block of Pondrom Street, generally bounded by Jefferies Street on the north, Park Row Avenue on the west, Eugene Street on the east, and Holmes Street on the south.

The third area to be sprayed is near the 3900 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard, generally bounded by South Trunk Avenue on the north, Warren Avenue on the west, Marburg Street on the east, and Diamond Avenue on the south.

The fourth area to be sprayed is near the 4500 block of College Park Drive, generally bounded by Mendenhall Drive on the north, Forum Lane on the west, Strait Lane on the east, and Irvin Simmons Drive on the south.

The insecticide used for mosquito spraying is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, but residents can avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

People in their cars while trucks are spraying should stay in their vehicles with the windows up and air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are outside during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray should wash the affected area with soap and water.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

Residents can prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water like swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, clogged rain gutters, and French drains.